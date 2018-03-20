DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

EFCC Arraigns Businessman For Failure To Disclose $375,000

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna zonal office, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 arraigned one Ahmad Rabiu Mohammad, a businessman, before Justice M. S. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kaduna on one-count charge of money laundering.

Mohammad was intercepted by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, with an undeclared sum of $375,000 at the international wing of the Kaduna International Airport while travelling on board ET941 Ethiopian Airline to Dubai on March 3, 2018; and subsequently handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Upon his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Hannafi Sa’ad prayed the court to fix a date for trial and to remand the accused person in prison custody.

Justice Shuaibu ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending hearing of his bail application on March 21, 2018.