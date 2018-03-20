DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

EFCC Arraigns Businessman For Dud Cheque

April 12, 2018

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on March 19, 2018 arraigned Duke Onoruere and Dugbeh International Services Limited before Justice T. O. Uluho of the Delta State High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State .Onoruere together with his company, Dugbeh International Services Limited were arraigned on a two (2) count charge bordering on intent to defraud and issuance of dud cheque.Onoruere was alleged to have presented a cheque of Two Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira to one Aggrey Ogheneothoke as payment for hiring/ leasing of heavy duty swam buggy equipment. The cheque upon presentation was returned unpaid due to insufficient funds. The alleged offence is contrary to section 1(1)(a)(1) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act Cap. D11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria vol.5, 2004.The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.In view of his plea, the defence counsel, Obafemi Ainerua pleaded with the court that his client who has been on bail granted by the court be allow to continue to enjoy the terms of the bail, assuring that the defendant will always be in court whenever he is needed.The prosecution counsel , Abieyuwa U. Iriebe did not object but asked that she be given a date for trial .Justice T.O.Uloho after listening to both counsel adjourned tofor hearing while the defendant was ordered to continue on his bail.