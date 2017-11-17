EFCC arraigns Babangida Aliyu over ecological fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned former Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babaginda Aliyu and Umar Muhammad Nasko, a former commissioner of environment, parks, gardens and forest resources on eight count charges bothering on money laundering and abuse of office of about N2 billion before a Federal High Court sitting in Minna, Niger state.

The case which was before a Federal High Court in Abuja was transferred to a sister court in Minna over matter bordering on jurisdiction.

The duo were accused of laundering ecological funds released by the federal government to the state sometime in 2014.

During a consolidated hearing yesterday, Counsel to the former Governor Ayodele Olajide (SAN), in an oral application urged the court to affirm the bail earlier granted the accused persons by a Federal High Court in Abuja, but was overruled.

Counsel to Umar Muhammad Nasco, Sam Mamman Osuman filed a written application for the bail of his client.

However counsel to the EFCC, Prince Ben Ikani, Esq urged the court to ignore the application on the ground that he was served in the court that morning, adding that he needed 24 hours to prepare his response to the application.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Yalim Bogoro granted bail to the two accused persons to the tune of N250 million each.

She adjourned the case to 21st of January for commencement of hearing.

–

Source: Daily Trust