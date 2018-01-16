The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will on Wednesday, January 17, 2017 arraign Mohammed Nuraini Adamu, son of a former Governor of Nasarawa State and a serving senator, Abdullahi Adamu.

He will be arraigned alongside one Felix Onyeabo Ojiako before the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on a 5-count charge of money laundering.

The arrangement was sequel to a petition by one Atta Esin, Executive Director of Biolocks Technologies Limited alleging that Adamu and Ojiako conspired to use his company name (Biolocks Technologies Limited) to execute contract without his knowledge.

Esin also alleged that the contract resulted in the accumulation of withholding tax to tune of N1,311,519.99 (One Million, Three Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Five Hundred and Nineteen Naira, Ninety Nine Kobo).

According to him, the contract worth was N26,230,399.60 (Twenty Six Million, Two Hundred Thirty Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety Nine Naira, Sixty Kobo), but investigation into the alleged fraud revealed that the actual contract sum was N92,036,490 (Ninety Two Million, Thirty Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety Naira Only).