Education Minister Commends JAMB For Returning N8bn To FG

From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu has commended Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Ishaq Oloyede for returning eight billion naira (8bn) to the Federal Government.

Malam Adamu made the commendation yesterday while laying the foundation stone for the construction of Mega Computer Based Test Centre (CBT) in Aminu Saleh College of Education Azare, Bauchi State .

Adamu who was represented by the Vice Chancellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ( ATBU) Bauchi, Professor Saminu Ibrahim said that the two bodies have created a healthy synergy to carry out the task of carrying out the presidential directive for the establishment of the centers in order to provide easy access to candidates to carry out JAMB tests using technology.

He said, the CBT centre would addressed the challenges of conducting computer based examinations when completed in Bauchi state and North East.

He also enjoyed the people of Bauchi State and the North East to support President Buhari Government and thank National Communication Commission (NCC) for collaborating with JAMB to establishing the centre in Azare and other places.

While speaking, the JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyode said that JAMB is determined to fully transit form the traditional form of conducting tests for candidates.

Prof. Oloyode who was represented by Director Test Administration, Dr. Yusuf Lawal said that since its establishment in 1977 JAMB has been carrying out its mandate of regulating admission intake successfully in the country.

He urged heads of educational institutions to continue collaborating with JAMB by providing vital information on their programmes and policies.

He said that such cooperation will provide a good platform to create synergy between the examination body ‎and educational institutions which will provide quality students through selection of best candidates for the institutions.

He said that the CBT centers are being established evenly across Southern and Northern Nigeria.

He added that pioneer centers were first established in Bayelsa and Oyo in the South while two others were established in Kano and Niger States in the North.

He said that other centers have also subsequently been established Adamawa, Kebbi, Osun and Edo.

He however stated that while all other centers have a 250 capacity, the Azare CBT center will be a 500 capacity center.

On his part, the Provost of the college, Dr. Abdullahi Isyaku commended NCC and JAMB for providing the center which he said will serve the entire Bauchi North as the other centers are all located in Bauchi South which made it difficult for candidates from the area to access CBT centers.

He also commeded the NCC for donating over 100 laptop computers to the college and the establishment of an ICT center by the state government which he said has increased access to technology in the college.

On his part, the representative of governor Mohammed Abubakar, Senior Special Adviser on education, Comrade Sabo Mohammed reiterated the commitment of the state government‎ to revive the education sector.

He said that the government has a special focus on education hence the allocation of 20 percent of its budget to education and subsequent release of funds to carryout projects in the sector.