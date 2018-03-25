DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria

Edo University Iyamho, has again made history, with the commissioning of the Anatomage Table by any Medical Training institution in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Engr. (Prof.) Emmanuel Aluyor, made this disclosure Friday, during the University’s 2nd Founder’s Day, held at Iyamho in Etsako West local government area of the State.

According to the VC, an Anatomage Table is the most technologically advanced anatomy visualization system in the world for anatomy education which has been adopted by many of the world’s leading medical schools.

He further disclosed that the University is one of the four Medical Training institutions in Nigeria with power lab system for teaching Physiology and Pharmacology, adding that the clinical skills laboratory when fully operational, will compete with other leading medical schools in the continent.

It would be recalled that the University management recently signed memorandum of understanding for partnership with two foreign universities, namely, Worcester State University, Massachusetts, United States of America, and the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom.

Prof. Aluyor said the partnerships would afford some students of the institution the opportunity to spend between one and two years abroad in the students’ exchange programme, to complete their training in approved program.

He said that the University has made history within its two years of existence, having just been adjudged the best State-owned University in Nigeria and 3rd out of 160 Universities assessed by the National Universities Commission (NUC), in the Open Educational Resources (OER) ranking recently.

“Achieving this feat just within two years of its existence further shows that the vision of the University to become a centre of excellence​ in quality teaching, research, innovations and community development is being vigorously pursued in order to live up to its motto ‘Quality Education for Development,'” he added.