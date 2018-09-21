DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Edo Correspondents Elect New Executives

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, on Friday elected new executives to pilot its affairs for the next three years.

The elected officials include Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu of News Agency of Nigeria (Chairman), Jethro Ibileke of TheNEWS/P.M. NEWS (Vice Chairman), Osaigbovo Iguobaro of Peoples Daily newspaper (Secretary), Idris Momoh of BusinessDay (Financial Secretary) and Banabas Uzozike of Vanguard newspaper (Treasurer).

The new exco were returned unopposed would succeed the Simon Ebegbulem-led former exco who were dissolved by the State

NUJ congress over financial misconduct.

State Chairman of the NUJ, Sir. Roland Osakwe, while inaugurating the new exco, charged them to at all times serve the interest of members of the chapel, noting that the “Union is bigger than any individual.”

In her inaugural speech, the newly elected Chairman, Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu, thanked members for the confidence reposed in her leadership.