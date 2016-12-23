Economic Recession May Linger …Cleric

From Nweke Nweke, Awka

The economic recession presently tormenting Nigerians may linger more than anticipated despite the efforts of the federal government to bring solution to the problem even as it was learned that the crash of the nation’s economy was not manmade but act designed by the devil so as the children of God Almighty would see the reason of accusing Him.

This was revealed by the General Overseer of Gospel Fire Cathedral, Nkwelle Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Prophet Chinedu Strongson while exchanging views with reporters in the headquarters of the Church yesterday.

Stating that the crash of the economy was going to bring some lost sheep before their creator, the clergy was of the view that every Nigerians should seek the face of God through for Him to change all old things to become new.

Calling on the children of God to go on their kneels for the prayers, Prophet Chinedu Strongson who had prophesied what Nigeria is passing through some years ago however said him and other prayer intercessors have embarked on fasting and prayer, asking God to come down and heal our land.

On why God allowed His children to be in difficulty, the man whom God has used and still using to torment the kingdom of darkness said it was not the will of God that any should suffer but our sins separate us from Him.

Predicting that 2017 will be tougher than this outgoing year, the servant of the Most High cautioned our leaders to eschew discrimination, segregation and any act capable of disintegrating the unity of Nigeria, noting that it was only when the nation is unity and pray with one mind that the solution to the nation’s problems will be revealed.