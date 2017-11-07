From Ali Garba, Bauchi

The Ecological Fund has concluded plan to construct 3 kilometer road worth over N300m at Tada village to Gwammadaji village in Dull ward, Bula District of Tafawa balewa local government area of Bauchi state.

The team leader of the fund, Mrs Esifa A.O stated this while handing over the project to the contractor, Beantown Nigeria Limited representative Mr Mesothi Sergio at the project site attack village

According to her, the roads construction includes 5 big culverts from Tada to Gwammadaji village

“the 3kilometers road and 5 culverts construction project which will cost not less than N300 million is to be completed within the time frame of six months.” she said

While responding The leader of the benefiting community, Mallam Adamu Abdullahi expressed gratitude and happiness for the project, saying it will greatly assist in alleviating their sufferings most especially during rainy seasons.

He explained that the project when completed will not only create job opportunities for the unemployed youth within the community but will positively affect the lives of over 7000 people residing in the area by linking Bauchi with Plateau state.