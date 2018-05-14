DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ebola Outbreak: WHO Says 19 Dead, 39 Infected In Congo

–

The WHO on Monday confirmed 19 deaths in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following an outbreak of Ebola between April 4 and May 13.

The WHO also confirmed 39 suspected cases.

It said 393 people who identified as contacts of Ebola patients were being followed up.

Information about the outbreak in Bikoro, Iboko and Wangata health zones in Equateur province was still limited, the WHO said in a statement.

At present the outbreak did not meet the criteria for declaring a “public health event of international concern”, which would trigger the formation of an emergency WHO committee.

The WHO said it has obtained 4,000 doses of Ebola vaccine and is preparing for deployment in the DRC, its Africa director said on Sunday.

“We’re working on the deployment of these materials, especially readying the cold chain,” WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti told Reuters by telephone.

“The start date of the vaccinations will depend on this deployment.”