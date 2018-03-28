DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Easter: FRSC Deploy 1000 Officers In Anambra

By Nedum Noble

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, on Wednesday, said it would deploy over 1000 personnel to ensure hitch-free traffic during the Easter celebration in the area.

The Sector Commander of the Corps in the state, Corps Commander Sunday Ajayi who dropped the hint in a press briefing in Awka, said all necessary logistics required to achieve free flow of traffic in the area had been put in place.

He maintained that personnel would be deployed to all identified black spots in the state.

According to the Sector Commander, two trucks would be stationed at various strategic locations to remove any obstruction on the roads during the celebration in the state.

He further assured that ambulances would be positioned on the road to take care of any emergency situation, while other sister security agencies would assist in maintaining road sanity during the celebration.

Ajayi advised motorists to avoid answering calls while driving as well as overloading and over speeding.