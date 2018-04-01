DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Easter: Dogara Tasks Christians On Unity, Sacrifice

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

As Christian faithful mark Easter in commemoration of the cruxifition, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has asked them to emulate the selfless sacrifice he made for mankind.

In a press statement to mark the event, he asked Nigerians to show unity, love and sacrifice for the unity and development of the country.

He said, “As we celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary for the redemption of our souls, I urge you all to draw lessons from the selfless service of Christ.

“It is important that such love that Jesus Christ had for mankind to lay down his life for us is what we must show to one another, irrespective of tribe, status or religion.”

“It is by so doing that Nigeria can grow in peace and attain only meaningful progress.”

He wished all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration.