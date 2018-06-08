DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Eagles To Land In Russia June 12

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will depart their Austrian training camp for the Russia 2018 World Cup on June 12.

The Eagles who are in group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia will camp at the historical city of Essentuki for the Mundial.

The team’s official reporter, Samm Audu who is already in Russia Tweeted,

“TOUCHDOWN Moscow! #WorldCup fever is already gripping this ‘green’ city. Now counting down to #SuperEagles arrival June 12”

The Super Eagles will play Croatia in their first Group D game on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium.