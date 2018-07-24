DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

DSS, EFCC, Police Lay Siege To Saraki, Ekweremadu’s Homes

Operatives of the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have laid siege to the Abuja homes of President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The security operatives arrived at the homes in the early hours of Tuesday.

Those at Saraki’s Maitama residence, however, left around 7:30am when the Senate President was said to have left the premises.

The operatives, however, are still at the Apo residence of Ekweremadu.