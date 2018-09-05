DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

DSS Boss Holds Emergency Meeting, Calls For Calm

Following the recent developments within the Department of State Security Services, the new Director General has called for calm and unity within the ranks of the management and staff of the State security services [SSS]. The call came from an emergency meeting held on Tuesday [yesterday, September 4, 2018] where the SSS boss beckoned on the staff to stay united “for the interest of the service, that he really needs this unity now”.

The emergency meeting came following the sudden sack of the former SSS boss and the latent unrest that followed the announcement of the within the cabal inside the presidency. According to published information, the Abba Kyari led cabal within the presidency who frowned on the decision to remove the former SSS boss is reported to be lobbying heavily for the return of the sacked SSS boss. Through this action, the Abba Kyari led cabal has sat on all actions and/or decisions taken by the new SSS boss – including the recent redeployment of staff.

Reliable information available to 247ureports.com reveal that the staff of the SSS were jubilant following the sack of the former SSS boss – and were even more jubilant with the appointment of the new boss. For this reason, the news of the Abba Kyari led cabal interfering with the internal operations of the new SSS boss angered many of the SSS staff and agents – to the point where the new SSS boss found it obligatory to hold an emergency meeting to quell the developing situation.

The SSS boss told the staff that “everyone should contribute his/her quota to uplift the service because we love this country more than anyone else”. He urged the staff members to stop all postings on social media because “SSS is more than this”. This is an effort to douse tension among his personnel and discourage divisiveness.

He advised that in the service, there are periods of turmoil and of peace. “Don’t let anybody push you out of the service during the storm. It will blow over. We should not define this period along ethnic and religious lines”.

He promised that the SSS in stable and will be modernized in no time.