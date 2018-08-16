DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

DSS Arrests Umahi’s Commissioner

Operatives of the Director of Security Service (DSS) on Wednesday, arrested the commissioner in charge of the ministry of Economic Empowerment and Job Creation in Ebonyi State.

The commissioner, Barr. Uchenna Orji who recently declared his intention to contest for Ivo/Ohanzara/Onicha House of Representative position in 2019, was allegedly nabbed at the Government House Abakaliki, few minutes after arriving for this week’s state executive council meeting.

But reasons for his arrest is yet to be made public by the state government who have announced Hon. Joseph Obasi from same Ivo council area with the embattled commissioner to step in on an acting capacity.