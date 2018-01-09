DSS Arrests Husband For Alleged Kidnap And Murder Of In-Law In Kano

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested one Abubakar Mai Kudi of Dabai Quarters for kidnapping and murder.

The suspect was said to have abducted his wife’s younger brother Usman Ahmad and demanded for the some of 2 million naira as ransom from his unsuspecting in-laws for the release of their son.

The victim, who was on his way home from evening Quranic classes, was in the company of two of his friends when he was abducted.

The body of the innocent child was however discovered buried in an uncompleted building close to the suspect’s residence. He was murdered after his parents failed to meet up with the 2 million Naira demand probably in order to conceal the identity of the person involved.

Devastated by the involvement of her husband in the disappearance and death of her brother, wife to the suspect Aisha Usman said she can not continue with the marriage while she calls on the authorities to ensure justice prevails for her kid brother.

Mai Kudi is in detention and facing further interrogations.