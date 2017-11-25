Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, APC And South East…The Dilemma

Dr Orji uzor kalu former PDP Governor of Abia state desperation to convert Abia state and south East to APC strongholds is nothing but a wishful thinking laced with brutally selfish linings.

It is common for certain class of politicians in Nigeria to want to always be in the ruling party just to protect their business interest and perhaps cover up their dirty ass in the case of high profile political office holders who have one question or the other to answer or pending cases before EFCC,ICPC etc.

Such politicians lack the political ideology, courage, morality and decency to always stand with the people. Except in rare cases where politicians defect from one party to the other purely on principles, Ideology, cogent and verifiable reasons.

While I admire Dr kalu’s courage I must say without mincing words that he can not and will not succeed in making south east a stronghold of APC,for obvious, cogent and justifiable reasons.

Dr Orji uzor kalu has not been able to win any election he had contested since he left office,this depicts that he is not popular and viable to win election in Abia state particularly in his senatorial district where he had contested elections twice or so to become a senator but lost. If Dr Kalu is not so popular to win a senatorial election in Abia state, where lies his strength to win south East for APC or make South East APC’s stronghold?

Imo is the only APC state in the South East geo-political zone. From all indications and realities on ground in Imo state Ndi Imo are not happy with the APC government in the state including APC members. Imo APC is so divided that Gov okorocha will have strong and dangerous forces within the party to contend with, come 2019 elections needless to emphasise that protest vote may be unprecedented depending on individual APC candidates.

The Imo triangle political struggle for 2019 is PDP vs APC on one hand , and APC/PDP vs Ndi Imo on the other hand . Ndi Imo are watching out for APGA or a new political party but no enough time! ! Time is running out fast to build a new party with structures on ground to galvanise the Imo people to turn against APC & PDP completely. Hence APC and PDP are in danger in Imo state for their own different reasons. PDP and APGA sounds like the alternative for Ndi Imo come 2019. Don’t take APC for granted though.

Dr Orji uzor kalu’s bravity can not win south East for APC come 2019 !

Ebubeagu Ekenulo

Political Activist.

November 24, 2017