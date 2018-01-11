Dr Brimah Escapes Being Killed By Buhari Government With Protesters Shot in Abuja

Several activists including civil right advocate, Dr. Perry Brimah narrowly escaped being killed in Abuja Wednesday as many protesting youth were shot with deaths reported and images published online.

Several activists came out empathetic towards the case of citizen Zeenat and her reportedly dying husband, Sheikh Zakzaky –suffering what may be a stroke after being blinded and paralyzed– who have been detained for over two years by the Buhari administration in contempt of clear court orders. The protests are being staged as the detained sheikh reportedly needs urgent medical care and his extremely patient followers and fans are finally becoming totally irritated.

Some of the activists were to meet with the protesters when they got to Unity fountain Abuja, while Dr Brimah had agreed to meet them at the initiation point at Area 10. When Dr Brimah got there he saw that he could print his banners nearby and decided to do so. Thus he was an hour late. A bit before 12 noon when Dr. Brimah called, he didn’t know the protesters had left on schedule at 11am and already been shot and some reported killed by the Nigerian security men.

At 12noon when Dr Brimah got to Area 1 to try and catchup, all he met was the aftermath of the assault with teargas still smelling. Dr Brimah of @CabalMustGo proceeded to protest against police brutality, the failure to proscribe Fulani herder terrorism, militarization of the Nigerian state, the continued illegal detentions and several other injustices at the gate of the National Assembly and office of the Attorney General of the federation while the victims of the latest security services assault took care of their wounded and dead.

Considering the way Nigeria’s security men massacre unarmed students, pro-Biafra Igbos and shia Muslims with glee, but resist even declaring Fulani armed and murderous terrorists as such and never promise to kill or apprehend the perpetrators of their massacres, “in Nigeria Justice is on its head” was Dr Brimah’s protest message.

It is quite likely that had the meet-up point been anywhere else, Dr Brimah would have been in the front of the protest. Wednesday could literally have been Dr Perry Brimah’s last day on earth.

But then, how important is Dr Brimah? Great men, sons and daughters who deserve to be hale and alive, got shot and some killed the same day. Did they deserve it because they are Shia Muslims, Shia empathizers and impartial human right and God’s justice activists?

May God grant Buhari’s son recovery and also the same for the sons of the many victims of Nigerian state’s brutality. May no more of us find untimely injury and death. And may we all get treatment in the best hospitals in the unfortunate event of our injury if it does occur. Amen. The only thing certain about life is death.

