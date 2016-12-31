“DPO And His Aides Fuel Crisis In My Community” …Anambra Monarch

From Nweke Nweke, Awka

The present ‘hold me and leave’ palaver between the traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Igwe Chijioke F. Nwankwo and some of his subjects in Nawfia community, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State have been described as a script written by the Divisional Police Officer incharge of the local government council, CSP Daniel Nnamoko Uke and being displayed by some disgruntled elements in the community.

This was revealed by the traditional ruler who played host to newsmen who visited his palace last Wednesday aimed at ascertaining the stage of the over 30 years old crisis in Nawfia community.

Stating that the only problem between him and the Divisional Police Officer remains the DPO’s alleged insearchable appetite for money, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo added that in as much as he is not a corrupt person, there was no reason he can rapour with a senior police officer whom he accused of having compromised his position for gratification.

On what triggered the present crises in his community, the monarch recalled that for over 30 years the crisis in the community has lasted, they never held cultural day cum mass return even as he wondered why some people in the community conspired among themselves, having the DPO as their backbone to cause disorder in his Kingdom with the pretense of organising Nawfia Cultural day cum Mass Return.

It would be recalled that Igwe Chijioke F. Nwankwo took over the throne of Nawfia Community about twelve years ago after the alleged murder of his father who was the Osufia 1 of Nawfia and since then till date, according to findings, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo’s first cousin, Chief Victor Nwankwo has allegedly swore to unseat the man whom his father was allegedly murdered in circumstantial controversy for the sake of the community.

“The problem in Nawfia community dates back to the day I was crowned as the traditional ruler. When I wanted to celebrate my Igu Aro (New Yam Festival) in 2004, my opposition led by my first cousin (Chief Victor Nwankwo) hired dead woman to cook in the celebration but God and ancestors being on my side, their plan never materialised.

“This year, precisely on December 26, 2016, the same group now working with the President General of Nawfia liaised with the DPO of Njikoka and organised Cultural Day cum Mass Return even without my knowledge, not minding cases in different courts of competent jurisdiction in the state.

“When I got wind of it via the invitation they erroneously sent to me in an event I ought to be the conveyer by the nature of my position as the custodian of tradition and culture in my community, I invited the DPO and presented the matter before him, urging him to despise them from having the purported event but for the fact that the DPO has pocketed what was given to him in secret, he carpeted my appeal.

“As majority of my subjects were about taking laws into their hands against the organisers of the purported Cultural Day cum Mass Return, I singlehandedly went round, dismantled all the billboards and posters they placed in strategic locations within Nawfia community as a way of calming the youths who were tensed over the palace coup planned against my throne by Chief Victor Nwankwo and the DPO Njikoka council area.

Calling for the immediate redeployment of CSP Daniel Nnamoko Uke, the Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Njikoka Police Division, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo said he is worried that several criminals arrested and allegedly handed over to the DPO by his subjects were never charged to court; “rather, all of the criminals were allowed to escape through the backdoor of the DPO with an exchange of gratification”. The monarch lamented.

Reacting when contacted, the embattled DPO debunked the allegations, noting that the traditional ruler of Nawfia, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo remains his professional problem in policing Nawfia community even as he questioned on why the traditional ruler has failed to make peace with his subjects, including his own first cousin.

Denying having received anything from anybody as claimed by the monarch, CSP Daniel Nnamoko Uke said he has never set his eyes on Chief Victor Nwankwo even as he directed the news hunters to house of the man he claimed he did not know.

The DPO who made it known that his office will soon apprehend the traditional ruler of Nawfia, following a fresh petition written and addressed to the State Commissioner of Police by the opposition of the Igwe, the CSP challenged the monarch to always toe the part of peace for the progress of his community.

Effort made to reach Chief Victor Nwankwo for comment as at the time of filing this report failed as constant visits to his home with full aim of sampling his opinion was not also fruitful.