Don’t Let Buhari Support Group Divide You, Alimekhena Tells Edo APC Members

The Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Francis Alimekhena, has advised members of the all Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, not to let the formation of Buhari Support Group divide them.

Alemekhena who represents Edo north senatorial district at the national assembly, gave the advice Monday evening in Benin, during the inauguration of the Edo State office of the National Committee of Buhari Support Group (NCBSG).

He noted that the group was conceived and launched, not to cause a division in the ranks of the party members, but to drum support for the reelection aspirations of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The purpose of this exercise is not to divide APC. APC is one. We are opening Buhari support office today, doesn’t mean that you will distance yourselves from the main APC in Edo State.

“We know that APC is Edo, Edo is APC. This one should not divide us. Don’t say am for Buhari support group, am for so, so, so. APC is one. Am happy that you people are here with happiness to open this office.

“Last time, we gave Buhari 46 percent, but this time, we are going to give Buhari not less than 80 percent. Bear in mind that it is only in Edo we have the governor as APC, which means that APC is Edo, Edo is APC,” Alemekhena said.

In his remark, the State Chairman of APC, Barr. Anslem Ojezua, expressed joy with the launching of the group in the State.

“When we see groups such as the Buhari Support Group, we are very, very happy, because you make our job a lot easier, and with the structure you are now putting in place, it is obvious that our activities will no be better coordinated, more cost-effective and even more efficient and of course, it will be better for our brand and our brand is PMB.

Earlier in his speech, the State Coordinator of NCBSG, Chief Solomon Edibiri, said: “We like to assure you that we align with the vision of Mr. President to build a new Nigeria that will not be plagued by corruption but provide a platform of hope for all Nigerians.

“We fully align with the vision and mission of CNN/NCBSG to promote the vision of Mr. President for a better, stable and prosperous Nigeria. We will work with all stakeholders in this State to ensure victory at the 2019 general elections for the APC and Mr. President.”

Members of the national assembly present at the event include Senators Sunny Ogbuji, Magnus Abe, Nelson Effiong, Wilson Ake, Hon. Chidi Wihoka, Hon. Maurice Pronone.

The Presidential Liaison Officer to the national assembly, Mr. Ita Enang, the Consultant to the group, Prof. M.T. Usman and Otunba Biodun Ajiboye were also present.