“Don’t Divide Nigeria” – Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari, El Rufai

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reflected on the unfolding events in the polity and the “crass abuse of power by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna”.

Apostle Suleman also raised the alarm that the nation was sliding into fascism and official terrorism.

He observed that, “the double standards adopted by President

Muhammadu Buhari led APC government in handling state matters, especially his silence on the genocide in Southern Kaduna has continued to fuel mutual recriminations and distrust‎ among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in the country”.

A well-worded statement made available to 247ureports.com by his Advisor on Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said Apostle Suleman made the remarks at the last edition of the church’s monthly Miracle and Fire Night Service in Auchi yesterday.

Suleman noted that, “a close look at unfolding events reveal that some members of the president’s kitchen cabinet who are notorious for their hatred for Christians are pushing the country to the precipice and are determined to start a war between Christians and Muslims – a war that will irreversibly mark the end of Nigeria”.

The cleric said he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that time was running out on Nigeria because of the way President Buhari was piloting the affairs of the nation.

According to him, “the current destruction of churches and about 49,000 houses as well as the mindless onslaught against Christians in southern Kaduna by Islamic fundamentalists disguising as Fulani herdsmen in a well choreographed acts under the watch of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari, is completely unacceptable”

He pointed out that the lack of tolerance currently being witnessed was unprecedented in the history of the country but warned that, anybody who makes the church and Christians his target for destruction in 2017 will die! “God will use them as scape goats”.

Continuing, the man of God warned that if Nigeria must continue to exist as an indivisible entity, then President Buhari must come out to assure Nigerians that his administration will desist from being used as a platform for such primitive persecution and mindless killings.

“Aside the appointment of service chiefs and heads of para military organisations that is skewed in favour of the North and Muslims, even personal security and safety of key Christian figures who hold dissenting views are in danger”.

Apostle Suleman further warned, “President Buhari and his co-travellers to stop act divisiveness, marginalisation, exclusion, and palpable hatred for Christians and the body of Christ.”