The dust raised from the 13-page open letter written to President Mohammadu Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently appears to have not settled. This is as the hoopla over the letter continues to make the talk shops around the country and internationally. Reactions to the letter also have rented the air. But the President has remain silent on the letter. He has chosen not to respond to the letter.

But information available to 247ureports.com made available by aides to the President indicate that the President had placed a soft gag order on the aides and media workers within the Presidency to desist from insulting or disrespectful to the former President. The media aide who confirmed this development revealed that the President has been studying the contents of the letter and has asked for some of his close associates to examine the contents of the letter – and proffer actionable steps to take to respond to the issues raised in the letter.

The media aide also hinted that President Buhari may be considering taking the advise of the former President in the letter. But the aide did not reveal which of the pointers in the letter that the President will heed.

