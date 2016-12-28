Don’t Create More Problems For Ibori, Uduaghan Warns

Delta state immediate past governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has said those going to London to see his predecessor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, and posting pictures and comments about him on social platforms, are creating more problems for the former governor.

Uduaghan, who stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, asked those involved to “stop it”, stressing that Ibori, who was the governor of the oil-rich state between 1999 and 2007, was released from a United Kingdom prison on Wednesday after serving a concurrent 13-year jail term for money laundering.

The Southwark Crown Court jailed him on April 17, 2012 after he pleaded guilty to a 10-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

Since his release, friends, family member and political associates have been paying him visits in his London home, where he is under house arrest pending the conclusion of his asset confiscation case.

A video of one of such visits which has been trending on social media shows the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly (NASS), Peter Nwaoboshi, boasting about how Ibori “installed” governors and lawmakers from prison.

The video immediately drew public criticisms with many already calling for Mr. Ibori’s extradition and further prosecution in Nigeria.

Uduaghan wrote: “For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making comments, please stop it. We appreciate your love for him but you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity.

“You are creating more problems for him than you can ever imagine. Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities.”

Uduaghan, who is Ibori’s first cousin, succeeded him as governor of Delta state.

Meanwhile, Uduaghan, has also cautioned supporters of Chief Ibori not to create more problems for the politician through unbridled celebrations of his recent release from London prison.

Uduaghan, in a statement posted on his Facebook wall expressed concern that the actions of Ibori’s well-wishers and supporters could expose him (Ibori) to more political problems.

Uduaghan, obvious concerned for Ibori, his predecessor and cousin, lamented that the celebration following Ibori’s release were capable of creating more problems for the ex-convict former governor.

“For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making statements, please stop it,” he posted on his Facebook.

“We appreciate your love for him. But you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity. You are creating problems for him than you can ever imagine. Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities,” he said.

It would be recall that the London residence of Ibori has seen a number of solidarity visits since his release from prison where he served 13 years in jail for money laundering and other corruption related crimes.