Dogara Congratulates President Buhari For Leading Nigeria Out of Recession

…says most Nigerian families still struggling for survival

Speaker Yakubu Dogara of the House of Representatives has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for leading Nigeria out of recession, adding that the government must do all within our powers to alleviate the sufferings of most Nigerians who are still struggling for survival.

In light of this, he called for policy consistency and synergy between all stakeholders in order to sustain economic growth and development, and a full implementation of President Buhari’s well crafted and thought-out Economic recovery and Growth Plan which was launched in January 2017.

Dogara was speaking at the occasion of the presentation of the 2018 Budget Estimates by President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Assembly.

The Speaker said as a government, the executive and legislature must do all within their powers to hasten the long night of panic and fear of many stuggling Nigerians into a glorious morning through sustained economic growth and development.

He said, “May I also use this opportunity to congratulate Mr. President for leading Nigeria out of recession. Although recession has technically ended, most Nigerian families are still struggling. As a Government, we must do all within our powers to hasten their long night of panic and fear into a glorious morning.

“We must never allow this nation to slide into recession, not now, not ever again. We cannot therefore discountenance policy consistency and synergy between all stakeholders, if we must sustain economic growth and development, going forward.

“Mr. President, I urge that you take no prisoners in the implementation of your well crafted and thought-out Economic recovery and Growth Plan which you launched in January 2017.”