Dogara Collected $600,000 From Ibori

Should Buhari Comment On The Slaughter In Southern Kaduna By Fulanis No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Barely 12 days after a former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori was released from London Prison, a member of the House of Representatives who has been having running battles with the Speaker (Yakubu Dogara), said the Speaker collected $600, 000 from Ibori during his campaign.

Jibrin challenged Dogara to refund the money donated to his speakership campaign.

Jibrin, who had been accusing Dogara and other House leaders of padding the 2016 budget, explained that his recent silence was to enable him strategize and effect some of the advice he has received from well-meaning Nigerians.

Disclosing this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle @AbdulAbmJ, the suspended lawmaker said he has secured funding from two international organizations to establish a central online platform that would be used to disseminate budget fraud and acts of corruption.

He stated that the platform would also be used to publish and hold lecture series and sensitization programmes on budget fraud and corruption across the country.

The tweets read…

1- BUDGET FRAUD AND CORRUPTION, as we enter new year, let’s not forget 163 days after Dogara is yet to respond to mountain of allegations 1-17

2- It is such a shame that Speaker Dogara denied the fact that former Gov James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker.

3- Since he has disown Ibori, he should at least have the honour to return the $600, 000 Ibori donated to his speakership campaign.

4- My few weeks of silence was to strategize and put to work some of the advice I have received from hundreds of well meaning Nigerians.

5- We have secured funding from 2 international org to establish a central online platform that will be use to disseminate budget fraud.

6- and corruption acts and publish and also hold lecture series and sensitization programs on budget fraud and corruption across the country.

7-Our first event will be held in Kano on 9-1-17 with 5000 youths across the country. Our anti corruption crusade will be ruthless in 2017.

8- The propaganda spread around against me by the axis of evil in the House of Representatives shows how desperate Speaker Dogara has become.

9- No such planted stories aim at diluting our crusade will deter me and I will use every legal means to regain the mandate of my people.

10 – We must deal with the axis of evil in the House of Reps in 2017&they should rather focus on responding to the mountain of allegations of;

11- 40, 20, 30 & 284 billion budget fraud, 20% house inputs hijacked for the axis of evil by Lasun, 9 roads blended to 4 Speaker inserted inbudget.

12- Diversion of FGN projects to his farm, 500m naira they collect for rent of house and guest houses-how much Hembe stole from the money.

13-why the Speaker is yet to release details of internal budget of the house after deducting running cost allowances.

14-allegation of wasteful contracts on office items, billions of naira money laundry, the car purchase scam of the 7th and 8th assembly.

15- Allegation of shortchanging members in 2015 MDG, allegations of bribery and corruption inthe 2015 MDG with the corrupt Doguwa in charge.

16 – Allegations of doctoring our house rules that is a subject of ligation that gave him draconian powers among many others.

17- I shall remain committed to this struggle for the rest of my life even if I am alone. It is a struggle I am ready to die for! God bless