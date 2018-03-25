DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Do Away With Frivolities – Ezeokafor Tells Obiano

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

The Catholic bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on his swearing in for second term in office, advising him to reduce the cost of governance by avoiding frivolous activities.

He said Obiano had the best opportunity to write his name in gold, including proving his critics wrong.

Addressing newsmen in Awka, the catholic bishop observed that the governor had not stopped working since after his reelection in November last year.

Ezeokafor commended him for his giant feats especially in the areas of security, agriculture, education and health, reminding him that there was room for improvement.

According to the cleric, those who gave the governor overwhelming support during the election were expecting improved living conditions from him in the second term.

“It is time for you to prove the doubting Thomases who said after your second term victory you would go into deep slumber wrong by embarking on serious infrastructural development.

“Let me also thank you for the street lights scattered all over the place. That alone is a serious plus. I enjoy light a lot. You have lightened up the entire Anambra State and we are happy. Please do not stop” he added.