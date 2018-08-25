DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Disclaimer: Sam Amadi Is Unknown To IPOB Legal Team – Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor

The attention of IPOB legal team has been drawn to injurious falsehood making round the social media platforms and news prints, to the effect that one SAM AMADI represented himself to the general public as IPOB lead Counsel that played active role in the release of IPOB women, just discharged yesterday by IMO state Chief magistrate court.

It has become compelling, in view of the disturbing effects of this false claim on the integrity of our team, that this impostor is promptly addressed by his proper name.

Sam Amadi is unknown to IPOB legal team and has never at any time appeared in this case under reference, either as a lawyer or sympathizer. As IPOB general counsel, I led other distinguished IPOB lawyers throughout the proceedings at Owerri Magistrate court, filed necessary processes before the High Court of IMO state for their release, through which medium the AG IMO state became fully seized of the facts of the gross violation of the fundamental rights of our mothers, and inhuman treatment meted out to them by the Nigerian police.

Let Mr. Sam Amadi direct his resources toward his political exploits and should not under any guise drag the name of the IPOB into his political adventure.

We are always circumspect of these characters. I had noticed he was busy sharing this falsehood in his Facebook page, let him be formally notified that if at the expiration of 24hours after issuing this disclaimer, and he still continue in sharing the falsehood, we will not hesitate to take appropriate legal steps to address the anomaly.

Let the general public be aware.

Thank you all.

Regards

Bar. IFEANYI Ejiofor

(IPOB General Counsel)

–

Names & Ages of Igbo Women

–

Afoma Umoh Wisdom (64yrs),

Virginia Akwufube (62yrs),

Ezike Emmanuela (62yrs),

Uzoma Oraka (62yrs),

Charity Obioha (60yrs),

Chinyere Nwachukwu (55yrs),

Udeogu Margret (58yrs),

Rachel Okengwu (58yrs),

Angelina Felix (55yrs),

Monica Anaelechi (54yrs),

Esther Osuji (52yrs),

Florence Olewembu (52yrs),

Nkechi Ekwedisika (52yrs),

Kosarachukwu Udegbunam (51yrs),

Josephine Ogolo (51yrs),

Monica Nwaeleke (50yrs),

Mabel Okoire (50yrs),

Chika Njoku (50yrs),

Grace Nkemakolam (50yrs),

Paulina Awunezi (50yrs),

Christiana Muonwuba (50yrs),

Margret Eze (50yrs),

Florence Egede (50yrs),

Rose Osuchukwu (50yrs),

Comfort Uti (50yrs),

Nnedinma Onuoha (49yrs),

Agatha Nwachukwu (49yrs).

Ijeoma Okorie (30yrs),

Uloma Ejiogu (30yrs),

Victoria Jacob (45yrs),

Vivian Ozuruigbo (30yrs),

Chinenye Imo (40yrs),

Chinyere Egbulom (38yrs),

Cynthia Onyebuchi (31yrs),

Chigbata Chinyere (38yrs),

Egesi Josephine (41yrs),

Hope Eze (45yrs),

Ikejiofor Amechi (44yrs),

Nkeiru Ajagba (45yrs),

Ngozi James (46yrs),

Nnene Nweke (46yrs),

Lucy Mary Kanu (21yrs),

Irole Goodness (30yrs),

Ogechi Okechukwu (30yrs),

Tochukwu Eze (38yrs),

Onyemaechi Ijezie (38yrs),

Ginika Awuzie (39yrs),

Vero Nnamani (30yrs),

Nkwoagu Chinenye (22),

Ijeoma Victoria Nnadozie (43yrs),

Blessing Udeme (25yrs),

Nnewuchi Obiageli (31yrs),

Ngozi Onyenwugo (22yrs),

Ruth Onwumere (45yrs),

Nkeiruka Ohanebo (45yrs),

Nzube Uwaigwe (22yrs),

Eberechi Iheanacho (39yrs),

Ego Nwafor (40yrs),

Chinyere Eze (32yrs).

Adaku Inyama (45yrs),

Ndidi Uchenna (45yrs),

Nneka Kingsley (38yrs),

Nkeiru Nwankwo (37yrs),

Chinwendu David (38yrs),

Juliet Nwaiwu (42yrs),

Juliet Innocent Onwuka (40yrs),

Chinyere Nwankwo (25yrs),

Nkeiru Orji (34yrs),

Joy Uwabunike (47yrs),

Nnene Ibeneli (38yrs),

Jane Isaac (25yrs),

Kelechi Emmanuel (40yrs),

Ngozi Nwajiaku (34yrs),

Ugochi Okwum (32yrs),

Ifeoma Emmanuel (42yrs),

Nkeiru Onyegbari (35yrs),

Eucharia Eke (42yrs),

Ijeoma Onyedinefu (33yrs),

Blessing Nnedede (26yrs),

Iheanyichukwu Ogueri (35yrs),

Ogochukwu Alaribe (35yrs),

Uchechukwu Okoro (48yrs),

Iheomachi Ejiaku (40yrs),

Uchchukwu Ahamuefula (32yrs).

Evelyn Usulo (38yrs),

Joy Chimezie (45yrs),

Precious Ogbonna (40yrs),

Obiageli Nwite (48yrs),

Ginika Ndibe (20yrs),

Chinelo Ugwueze (38yrs),

Nwachukwu Blessing (22yrs),

Rita Edet (29yrs),

Nnenna Okorie (36yrs),

Chinyere Eze (43yrs),

Iwuneme Bibian (45yrs),

Onuoha Ogechi (no age),

Peculiar Nwachukwu (28yrs),

Felicia Ike (42yrs),

Obiageli Obumsolu (39yrs)

Ugonne Godwin (45yrs),

Kalunwoke Ekemiri (28yrs),

Nwauwa Cecelia (44yrs),

Igboka Ngozi,

Angela Okeke,

Blessing Aguama,

Oguchim Chinedu and

Mary Okorie(classified in their charge sheet as “adults” but possibly in their 70s).

Names of three young women including a sick patient and a pregnant woman who collapsed in the presence of Magistrate S.K. Kadurumba during their arraignment are not included in the above.