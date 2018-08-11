DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Disclaimer: Fake Facebook Account On FRSC Recruitment

The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a fake Facebook account fraudulently operated by some mischievous and unscrupulous elements who are bent on defrauding unsuspecting members of the public using the name of the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem presently going rounds on the internet.

This is to alert the public and warn applicants to beware and desist from patronizing such fraudsters as the FRSC does not engage in recruitment through any of its staff’s social media accounts.

All publications relating to recruitment in the Corps are done through the following official platforms: www.frsc.gov.ng, www.facebook.com/federalroadsafetycorps and www.twitter.com/FRSCNigeria.

For further information and inquiries, visit the aforementioned sites.

