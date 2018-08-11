Published On: Sat, Aug 11th, 2018

Disclaimer: Fake Facebook Account On FRSC Recruitment

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Disclaimer: Fake Facebook Account On FRSC Recruitment

Disclaimer: Fake Facebook Account On FRSC Recruitment

The attention of the Federal  Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a fake Facebook account fraudulently  operated by some mischievous and unscrupulous elements who are bent on defrauding  unsuspecting members of the  public using the name of the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem presently going rounds on the internet.

This is to alert the public and warn applicants to beware and desist from patronizing such fraudsters as the FRSC does not engage in recruitment through any of its staff’s social media accounts.

All publications relating to recruitment in the Corps are done through the following official platforms: www.frsc.gov.ng, www.facebook.com/federalroadsafetycorps and www.twitter.com/FRSCNigeria.

For further information and inquiries, visit the aforementioned sites.

Think Safety! Act Safety! Drive Safely And remember!

Your family needs you alive.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It