Information reaching 247ureports.com through the embattled Senator representing Kogi West district, Senator Dino Melaye indicates that the case filed against him by the Inspector General of Police [IGP] in Lokoja, Kogi State have been transferred to Abuja Federal Capital Territory[FCT].

This information was made public through the twitter handle of the Senator.

The Senator wrote in his twitter broadcast that “I have just been contacted by my lawyer Ricky Tafa that the case against me by the inspector General of Police in Lokoja has been transferred to Federal High Court Abuja. God is a good God. SDM”

The senator was supposedly declared wanted by the IGP on Wednesday March 28 following an arraignment in Court in Lokoja where the police claimed the Senator failed to appear. The Senator, on his part, claimed never being informed of the court invitation. The senator said he was never invited or served, and that there are no evidence of his invitation.

The Senator has been engaged in a latent battle with the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.