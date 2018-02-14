DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday said alleged plans by Federal Government to arraign him for allegedly misleading the Police would not deter him from constructively criticising it when necessary.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, had on Sunday announced plan to arraign Melaye on March 1 for allegedly misinforming the Police in a case of alleged assassination attempt on his life.

The government also accused Melaye of framing the Chief of Staff to Kogi governor, Edward Onoja, on the failed attempt on his life.

Coming under personal explanation at plenary at the Senate, Melaye said that after the assassination attempt in 2017, he gave the police names of those suspected to be after his life, given their previous utterances.

According to him, the police subsequently made some arrests and guns were recovered from the suspects.

“If this arraignment is to stop me from criticising the Federal Government, they have committed a capital and compound mistake.

“I shall continue to speak; I shall continue to ask questions; I shall continue to criticise any public officer wherever he has gone wrong.

“I have conquered fear and I am not afraid of the prison.

“The last administration arrested me 14 times. The Abacha and Babangida’s governments detained me.

“I am not afraid of the prison, it is built because of human beings but we will continue to speak the truth not minding whose ox is gored.

“In an unjust society, silence is a crime. The battle to bring Nigeria back on track is a battle of no retreat no surrender, and I am ready to face the Federal Government on this matter.

“I will fight it with the last drop of my blood; no retreat no surrender,” Melaye said. (NAN)