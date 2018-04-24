Dino Melaye In Hospital After Jumping Out Of Moving Police Vehicle

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye has been admitted to Zankli hospital in the Mabushi district of Abuja after getting injured when he allegedly jumped off a police vehicle conveying him to court in Lokoja, Kogi state.

The hospital ambulance brought him to the hospital around 4:25 pm, after which he was admitted to the emergency unit.

Mr Melaye is wanted over his alleged involvement in the supply of arms to some political thugs arrested in Kogi State.

The senator who represents Kogi west was on Tuesday morning arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) Monitoring Unit in Abuja, after driving himself to the office of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

Recall that the lawmaker was detained and later released at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to Morroco on Monday morning.

Photos: Aminu Omoye

Source: https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/04/photos-dino-melaye-lands-in-hospital-after-attempting-to-escape-from-police-vehicle/