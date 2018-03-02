DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Dino Melaye docked over alleged frame-up, secures bail

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi, APC) has been arraigned by the Federal Government over alleged false information about an assassination attempt on his life to the Police in April 2017.

Melaye, who denied the two-count charge, was accompanied to the FCT High Court in Maitama by at least 10 senators.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, represented by Shuaibu Labaran accused Melaye of falsely incriminating the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Mr Edward Onoja David, in the said assassination attempt.

The offences were said to be punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963, which carries at least two years imprisonment with an option of fine.

The judge granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000, with one surety.

Justice Goodluck ruled that the surety to be provided by the senator must be a federal civil servant of at least Grade Level 14 in any federal parastatal or establishment, who must also provide proof to be a resident of the Federal Capital Territory.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to May 16 and 17 for commencement of trial.