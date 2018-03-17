DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Diminishing Popularity Of Buhari In Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari whose political strong hold has always been Kano State where he gathered a total of 1.9 million votes alone in the 2015 election which brought him into power seems to be losing grounds in the same state due to some factors.

The state political atmosphere of a state which has a large number of APC followers and presently governed by an APC Governor, 44 local Government Chairmen, 3 APC Senators representing the state’s 3 senatorial District at the National Assembly, state Assembly made up of APC members with just one Person from the opposition (PDP) and House of Representatives Members all of APC has never been the same since the 2015 elections as internal wrangling has torn the party and it’s followers apart. The Kwankwasiyas loyal to the former governor of the state Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the Gandujiyas those loyal to the incumbent Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and those who are indifferent they are neither for the Kwankwasiya nor for the Gandujiya.

The rift between the two factions in the state no doubt will cause the party a great deal if not tackled anytime soon as some supporters are presently making consultations if to remain in the party or not. If not, which party would they join.

To many President Muhammadu Buhari has taken sides with the Gandujiya faction of the party at the State level as no genuine steps are taken so far to make peace between the duo. This, the Kwankwasiyas and other political analysts see as something that has something to do with the presidential ambition of the Senator Representing Kano Central at the Senate.

The Kwankwaso presidential ambition no doubt will deal President Buhari’s second term ambition a great blow should Kwankwaso decide to contest again for the Presidential seat particularly in an event where the senator defect to another political party at its a well known fact that Engr. Musa Kwankwaso has a large number of supporters within and outside of the state. Many see him as someone with the charisma and got what it takes to lead the nation. This call among the Kwankwasiyas and those who share in their views no doubt has reduced the number of votes Buhari would get as he has Kwankwaso to contend with.

It should be recalled that Kwankwaso played a significant role in the breaking away of some governors from the then ruling party PDP who turned their backs on the then president Good Luck Jonathan and it was under the leadership of the same person (Kwankwaso) that Kano gave Buhari the 1.9 million votes.

Other issues that are making the people of Kano to reconsider their love and support for president Buhari include the fact that Since May 29, 2015, no one Federal Project President Muhammadu Buhari had started, completed and commissioned in Kano State, which gave him his highest votes at the 2015 Presidential elections.

Secondly, the people of the state felt abandoned by the President particularly during their moment of grief July 3, 2017, when former Nigerian Ambassador to United States, Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule (Dan Masanin Kano) passed on, President Buhari never personally visited Kano to condole with them. Although President Buhari wrote a condolence letter to Governor Ganduje, delivered by the Federal Government delegation to the burial as constituted by Vice Presdent Yemi Osinbajo. Also the death of AVM Mukhtar was another incident which the President is accused of ignoring the people of the state.

The level of hardship been presently experienced in the country is another factor that has contributed to the contemplation of whether or not to vote for Buhari again. The popular Change slogan of the APC is been mocked in the state where people now pray to Allah to change this present change an indication that all is not well in the Buhari camp in the state.

The level of turnout of supporters who came out to welcome and greet president Buhari during his recent visits to the state also, is another indication that the president has lost a great number of supporters. Unlike in the past, most residents went about their normal businesses while he was in the state during his two days official visit to the, the marriage of the daughter of the state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the latest which is that of Dangote’s daughter.

The reactions and expressions of the people clearly shows that a better person or option is been hoped for in a state where you dare not express your support for another person against Buhari in public as many have been attacked for doing so.