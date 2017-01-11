By Ogbonna Casmir

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen.

Suleiman Kazaure has warned serving corps members to abstain from frequent travels.

He gave this warning while fielding questions from journalist shortly

after he visited a corps member, Eze Ejike Godwin at Memfys

Neurosurgery hospital, Enugu who was involved in a fatal accident on

20th December, 2016 while on transit for Christmas festival.

According him, “you know my key agenda is the welfare of my corps

members and that is the main reason we are here, to see what we can do for him, to solve the problem. He is a corps member from Enugu state but serving in Kogi but was involved in a road accident in the state while on transit to home town for Christmas celebration.

“He sustained a spinal cord

injury. We heard it and the money they charged was very huge, the

family cannot shoulder it, so NYSC decided to take it up.

“They have done the surgery and we are hopeful that very soon, he will get out of the situation. We paid about N1.8 million I will always

emphasize that corpers should as much as possible try to avoid

unnecessary journey”, he said.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Sam Ohaegbulam, said by the end today or tomorrow the patience will come out of intensive care unit while he explained the corps member had cervical spine injury which resulted to complete paralysis of his hands and legs.

“His condition was too critical for immediate surgery intervention and

we had to do resuscitation, battle with the measures that are

necessary to make the surgery safer because if we had acted as an

emergency, we would have lost him. There was so much swollen in the spinal cord”.

The DG had earlier declared open a 3-day training workshop on

biometric clearance of Corps members in local government areas for the South-East zone holding at Top 10 International Hotel, Enugu.

Brig. Gen. Kazaure explained that introduction of the use of

biometrics for mobilization and registration of corps members at

orientation camps has not only helped in fast-tracking the process,

but also reduced impersonation and registration of ineligible

graduates.

Its success re-affirmed our determination to adopt the use of

biometrics in the clearance of corps members both during the weekly

Community Development Services and monthly clearance.

The DG who said the project has been tested and proved positive during test-run in Lagos and FCT; that paved the way for its nationwide introduction which the North-West zone has since commenced the process.

The workshop which has the theme ‘Ensuring Accountability in corps

members’ activities using ICT’, he said is intended to give

participants made-up of heads of corps inspection and monitoring

branches, ICT desk officers, zonal and local government inspectors of

the South-Eastern states the requisite knowledge in the IT-based

clearance and monitoring of corps members.

While urging the participants to pay attention to the proceedings and

contribute meaningfully to the process, DG Kazaure explained that the outcome will further assist management in enthroning transparency in the system.

He warned the participants to be wary that information generated

through the biometric clearance exercise will form the basis for the

determination of disciplinary cases. However, corps members who miss

the biometric clearance without approval will not be considered for

payment of their monthly allowances.

Earlier in her address, the Director NYSC ICT, Mrs Christy Uba thanked

the DG for his ensuring that the scheme is second to none in the

operations and the total restoration of the scheme’s past glory.

She noted that the NYSC integrated system has reduced to the barest

minimum several problems hitherto experienced by prospective corps

members, corps members, staff, students’ affairs officers and all

stakeholders of the scheme.

“The NYSC LGA attendance and clearance system is a classical module of the NYSC integrated system designed to enhance adequate monitoring and

monthly clearance of corps members at their various places of primary assignment using their finger prints and personal data. It keeps record of absenteeism, checkmates truancy, impersonation and other vices which tends to undermine the aims and objectives of the scheme”, she said.