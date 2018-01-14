DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Detainees Escape Lagos EFCC Detention Centre, Magu Embarrassed

The New Year 2018 cross over night saw the escape of multiple suspects from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] detention center in Lagos. Information available to 247ureports.com reveal that suspects – six of them – escaped the detention center after having reached an understanding with officers of the EFCC.

According to available information, the suspects were detained by the anti-graft agency for fraudulently acquiring money from members of the public. The suspects were reported to have been detained indefinitely at the detention center. A source stated that the EFCC agents were holding the suspects in order to reach a financial settlement with the suspects.

The New Year cross over escape came about following a deal between the suspects and an EFCC officer. The deal for their escape, according to an authoritative source, includes “large amount of money and a promise of other kindness.”

The following morning, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Mustafa Magu arrived Lagos in a raging fury. He acted to immediately suspect some of the EFCC agents on guard on the night of the incident.

Interesting, the Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami who serves as the supervisor of the EFCC is reported to be unaware of the jail break. “Magu does not want Malami to know of the incident” says a source.

The suspects remain at large.