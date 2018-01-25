The judge further stated that the convict should compensate the complainants the remaining balance of N870, 000.00, in default of which she will serve six months imprisonment on each of the charge, to be run consecutively”.

The convict was re-arraigned and she pleaded guilty to the two court charge against her.

Akwana’s road to jail followed a petition received by the Commission, alleging that she fraudulently collected the pension of her late brother Waziri Abba Kwana from May, 2013 up to January 2017.