DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Democracy Day: Past 3 years, Most Challenging In History Of Kaduna State – Ashiru

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, two time member of Reps and 2014 aspirant for the gubernatorial flag of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Kaduna state yesterday lamented that Kaduna state had gone through its worse challenges in the past three years of the present administration.

Ashiru, who may soon return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,

In a Press Statement he personally signed yesterday in kaduna to mark the 19th Democracy Day Celebration, Ashiru also the Sarkin Bai Zazzau, assured Kaduna State indigenes that the state will not celebrate its 20th Democracy Day under such despair.

Reads the statement: “Again, our dear country is marking another victory in its march towards sustainable democracy as we mark 19th years of uninterrupted democracy day.

“I salute all our countrymen and women especially my Kaduna State compatriots.

“Today therefore, should be marked as a period for serious re-assessment of the people that we have voted into power and saddled them with our destiny.

“My dear compatriots, Kaduna State has had its fair share of plus and minus in the past 19 years. But most citizens of Kaduna State will agree that the past 3 years have been the most challenging. We have never lived under such despair.

“To this, I hail all residents of Kaduna State for their resilience of spirit in bearing of the hard times that have been unleashed on them. The much expected positive change has largely not been met. Insecurity, poverty, disunity and a bleak future stare at our populace more than ever as we march towards 2019.

But we must be resolve that we wouldn’t mark our 20 years of Democracy under the present unfortunate situation and despair.

“I want to therefore, plead with our fellow Kaduna State citizens that we must keep hope and faith in our democracy as we are resolved to making sure that a more accountable, people oriented and purpose driven governance is put in Kaduna State by 2019.I thank you for your patience and perseverance,” he said.