Delta APC Joins Others To Rejects Purported Endorsement Of Fmr Gov Oshomole As National Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State has joined the rest four out of the six state chairmen of the party from the South South geo-political zone in distancing Delta State APC from the purported endorsement of the former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as Chairman candidate in the forthcoming APC National Convention.

In a statement released by the State Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Cyril Ogodo, the party described the adoption as desperate and despicable!

The other four who have earlier disassociated themselves are the Rivers State APC Chairman, Chief Davies Ikanya, Bayelsa State APC Chairman, Deacon Joseph Fafi, Cross River State APC Chairman, Mr. Etim John and the Akwa Ibom State APC Chairman, Dr. Amadu Attai as well as the APC Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Victor Giadom.

They had stormed out of the South South zonal caucus meeting held at the Edo state Government House on Monday in protest at what they said were plans by the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Hilliard Eta to adopt Oshiomhole as the South South zones candidate for the Party’s National Chairman.

Speaking to journalists, the South South state chairmen said they were ambushed with Oshiomhole’s adoption agenda at the meeting. They insisted that the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun should be given a right of first refusal to seek re-election for the position.

Also commenting about the development, the leader of APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor expressed shock that the National Vice Chairman South South can contrive such a dangerous and dishonorable situation.

He stated emphatically that the leaders and stakeholders of APC have at no time deliberated on adopting fmr governor Oshomole as their candidate. He stated further that the incumbent His Excellency, Chief John Odigie Oyegun is a worthy son of our zone who has performed creditably and who deserves to be given the first right of refusal, Emerhor concluded.