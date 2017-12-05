Delta AG faults N10 million judgement against HMB and three others

PRESS RELEASE

RE: Delta State High Court Awards N10 Million Damages Against Delta Hospital Management Board, Attorney-General And Two Others Over The Death Of A Pregnant Woman

Delta Attorney-General Faults Judgement Says An Appeal And Motion Of Stay Of Execution Has Been Filed

The Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor has faulted a judgement of Justice C.E. Achilefu of an Otor-Udu High Court that awarded a N10 million damages against the State Hospitals Management Board and three others over the death of a pregnant woman for alleged negligence.

Barr. Peter Mrakpor who disclosed on Tuesday in Asaba that his office has already filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, Benin City, Edo State and a motion of stay of execution before the trial Court, said his office was challenging the Justice C.E. Achilefu’s judgement on several grounds and expressed optimism that the Appellate Court would set aside the judgement of the lower court.

Speaking further, the Attorney-General averred that he has carefully studied the judgement of the Court in suit no QUHC/23/2013 where one Onome Joseph, as claimant, sued the State Hospitals Management Board as 1st defendant, the Attorney-General (2nd defendant) and Dr. Nwabua and Dr. Mike Ozoemena as 3rd and 4th defendants respectively, seeking for damages over the death of the claimant’s wife on the 25th of November, 2012 due to alleged negligence of the doctors and nurses of the maternity/obstetrics ward of the central hospital, Ughelli.

The State Government is challenging the judgement because there are several loopholes in the judgement and we have exercised our rights of appeal to set aside the judgement of the High Court and we have already filed a motion for stay of execution before the trial court” Mr. Peter Mrakpor said.

–

Ivovi Aruoriwo

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Justice

Asaba