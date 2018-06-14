DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Defunct CPC Group Endorses Bulama As National Secretary

Ahead of the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) have called on the delegates to the convention to elect Arc. Waziri Bulama for National Secretary and Eddy Osa Ogunbor as National Vice Chairman.

The group, on the platform of Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN), said the duo were pioneer members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) who played a major role in the merger process of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement Thursday in Abuja, signed by the national coordinator of the group, Comrade Ikonomwan Francis, described Arc Waziri Bulama as a political and administrative strategist, needed at a such critical time in the party.

“Arc. Waziri Bulama led the strategy and planing committee of APC during the establishment of the party which gave the party a very strong footing that brought the APC to winning ways in the 2015 general election in spite of its short existence.

“He is a political tactician who is well acquainted with the Principles of building a coherent party that can win election at all times.

“We know that there are so many persons jostling for the position but we need personality who have the pedigree, political clout and sagacity to take our party to enviable heights.

“We, of the Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN) therefore call on all delegates to the convention to massively vote for Arc. Waziri Bulama and Mr. Eddy Osa OGUNBOR for National Secretary and South-South National Vice Chairman respectively.”