…Visits Kainji trial venue, detention facilities

The Defence Headquarters has commended the Federal Ministry of Justice and expressed satisfaction with the level of handling the ongoing trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists at the Wawa Military Cantonment, Kainji-New Bussa in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state.

In a press statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday by Comrade Salihu Othman Isah, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN; revealed the delegation arrived the venue of the Federal Government initiative on the quick dispensation of Boko Haram cases in Kainji at about11.25pm.

Isah who is currently on ground at the ongoing trial reports that leader of the delegation, Air Vice Marshall I. Shafi’i, the Director of Legal Services at the Defence Headquarters said the visit is also to show solidarity with the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Justice since the buildup and the trial proper which began on Monday.

He listed other members of the delegation to include Major General B.M. Shafa, Director of Operations at the Defence Intelligence Agency, Colonel M.U. Wambai, Chief of Staff to the Director of Legal Services and Mr. C.B. Abodunde, an intelligence topshot.

AVM Shafi’i affirmed that it is the duty of the army to secure the country and make it habitable for everyone hence it has taken up the challenge through collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice in line with its constitutional mandate.

“We are here to show solidarity with the Federal Ministry of Justice in this project which we started together. It is our duty to secure the land and make it habitable for everybody.

Thank Almighty for everything as usual. We must commend the Nigerian Army for taking up the gauntlet to provide the facilities and other logistics for the trial of the suspects. So far, so good”, the top military brass offered.