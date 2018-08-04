Defections: PDP Reassures Members
August 4, 2018
Press Statement
…Says Nobody Will Be Short-Changed
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured its members of adequate
protection, accommodation and a level playing ground at every level of
political engagement and aspirations ahead of the 2019 general
elections.
The PDP says it has taken note of all concerns raised by highly
respected and committed leaders of the party, as it concerns
accommodation of interests as well as new alignments, and has since
taken extensive measures that would ultimately ensure that no person or
group is, in anyway, short-changed.
While the PDP appreciates and values such concerns, it is instructive to
inform that the national leadership of our party has already envisaged
the challenges of an enlarged family and has since made adequate
arrangements that would effectively cover all interests for the task
ahead.
The repositioned PDP has amply learnt from the past. All members must
therefore dispel every fear in relation to control of our structure as
well as processes for selection of candidates for election, especially
on the choice of our Presidential candidate, as such will be handled
with the strictest adherence to the principles of internal democracy and
zero tolerance for imposition.
Our great party has now, more than ever before, become a centre of the
new patriotic and broad-based engagements by overwhelming majority of
Nigerians, across board, in the renewed democratic realignment that
places priority on rescuing our nation from the misrule of President
Muhammadu Buhari and his anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC).
Whereas the APC has the colossal misfortune of being stuck with a very
unpopular and unimpressive Presidential candidate, who has brought
unpardonable pain and anguish to millions of innocent citizens, the PDP
remains open, as the only dependable platform for all Nigerians, across
board, to democratically and transparently coalesce and throw up that
credible pan-Nigerian President and a government of national unity to
move our nation out of the woods which we have been plunged by the
dysfunctional APC.
The PDP therefore urges all members to join forces with millions of
compatriots who are already rallying on our rebranded platform to
achieve this collective quest, which has become to them, a national
emergency, come 2019.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary