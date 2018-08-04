DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

August 4, 2018

Press Statement

Defections: PDP Reassures Members

…Says Nobody Will Be Short-Changed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured its members of adequate

protection, accommodation and a level playing ground at every level of

political engagement and aspirations ahead of the 2019 general

elections.

The PDP says it has taken note of all concerns raised by highly

respected and committed leaders of the party, as it concerns

accommodation of interests as well as new alignments, and has since

taken extensive measures that would ultimately ensure that no person or

group is, in anyway, short-changed.

While the PDP appreciates and values such concerns, it is instructive to

inform that the national leadership of our party has already envisaged

the challenges of an enlarged family and has since made adequate

arrangements that would effectively cover all interests for the task

ahead.

The repositioned PDP has amply learnt from the past. All members must

therefore dispel every fear in relation to control of our structure as

well as processes for selection of candidates for election, especially

on the choice of our Presidential candidate, as such will be handled

with the strictest adherence to the principles of internal democracy and

zero tolerance for imposition.

Our great party has now, more than ever before, become a centre of the

new patriotic and broad-based engagements by overwhelming majority of

Nigerians, across board, in the renewed democratic realignment that

places priority on rescuing our nation from the misrule of President

Muhammadu Buhari and his anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC).

Whereas the APC has the colossal misfortune of being stuck with a very

unpopular and unimpressive Presidential candidate, who has brought

unpardonable pain and anguish to millions of innocent citizens, the PDP

remains open, as the only dependable platform for all Nigerians, across

board, to democratically and transparently coalesce and throw up that

credible pan-Nigerian President and a government of national unity to

move our nation out of the woods which we have been plunged by the

dysfunctional APC.

The PDP therefore urges all members to join forces with millions of

compatriots who are already rallying on our rebranded platform to

achieve this collective quest, which has become to them, a national

emergency, come 2019.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary