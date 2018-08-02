DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Justice Iyayi Laminkara of the High court in Port Harcourt will on the 8th of October 2018 determine if it has the jurisdiction to hear a suit filed by the National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party Prince Uche Secondus accusing the minister of information Lai Muhammed of defamation of character.

The PDP National Chairman is demanding the sum of 1.5 billion naira from the Minister of information Lai Muhammed as damages for publishing his name as looter of the nation’s treasury. Uche Secondus is also asking the court to direct Lai Muhammed to retract the publication and apologize in writing.

When the case was called up, counsel to Lai Muhammed argued that the court lacks the power to try the case since the publication was done in Lagos state.

Opposing the argument, Emeka Etiaba, counsel to the PDP National Chairman, described the position of the defendant as a delay tactics over the case. He explained that the issue of jurisdiction does not matter in defamation cases

Justice Iyayi Laminkara adjourned to 8th of October to hear a motion by the defense counsel.