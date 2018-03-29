DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Death toll in fresh Zamfara killings rises to 63

Following two separate attacks by armed bandits on Bawar Daji village of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, no fewer than 63 people were reportedly killed.

Scores of unknown gunmen arrived Bawar Daji at around 1:00pm and shot four persons dead and then fled and later returned around 2:00am to kill another eight people again.

Yet again, on Wednesday, according to an eyewitness, when members of the vigilante from the affected village converged to hold a meeting, another group of bandits invaded the area and opened fire on the vigilante group leaving 12 dead.

“They first attacked the village on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 12 people, after getting information that a vigilante group was meeting to discuss how to confront them.

“Many people escaped with gunshots wounds into the bush and to neighbouring villages. Some of them later died.

“The next day, it was terrible than before as the same bandits in large numbers on motorbikes surrounded us at the cemetery during the burial of our brothers and opened fire on us. In fact, they killed almost everybody there with the exception of two other persons,” he said.

However, the Police Command could not be reached at the time of filling this report.