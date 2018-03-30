DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Death Averted: Actress, Charity Asuquo Survives Fatal Car Accident

The week was rather a busy but joyful one for one of Nollywood’s finest act, actress, Charity Ausquo, as she narrowly escaped death after a fatal accident involving her car.

Charity was returning home when the accident took place as her car ram over another vehicle but the good story is that she was able to step out of the car unhurt but had to ponder on how she was going to be able to fix both cars at this hard times.

Sharing her testimony she wrote, “My car, I speak a word to you that you did not come to kill me but add to my joy. Thank God I came out of this without any injury …though I have to repair the venza and corolla. Thanks to my God fearing husband for taking away my shame and disgrace. My God will continue to bless you for me. I love you so much #someonewife #jesusproudchild ”