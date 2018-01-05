Published On: Fri, Jan 5th, 2018

Deaf Man Survives After Being Hit By Train In Kano

Deaf Man Survives After Being Hit By Train In Kano

Deaf Man Survives After Being Hit By Train In Kano

A 28-year-old deaf man,  Isa Abubakar, is receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital in Kano after being  hit by a moving train in Sharada Saberi area of the metropolis.

Abubabar, a petty trader,  was said to have been pushed off  the train’s  tracks at a shop close to the rail line at Sharada.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed,  confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano yesterday, saying a witness called  the fire service after the incident.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 1:34 p:m,” he said.

Mohammed said  Abubakar sustained serious injuries  and was taken to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

He advised  motorists and other road users  to be careful while crossing the rail line, adding that  those who may be physically challenged  should  seek help.

NAN reports that petty traders are usually seen selling their wares on  rail lines in different locations in the state. (NAN)

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Logo
Pin It