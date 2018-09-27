DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Davido Exposes INEC Again

Davido keeps giving update on the Osun election on his social media handle. The singer has just revealed that the INEC given figure of the total number of registered voters in 7 polling units including: Orolu Lg, Ife South Lg, Ife North Lg and Osogbo Lg where rerun will take place is wrong.

The total collated figure was given as 3498 instead of 2686 with 812 votes uncovered.

Read Davido’s post as the Osun election is becoming a really tough one, we await INEC stance on this latest update:

He also wrote:

To all lovers of democracy in Orolu, Ife South, Ife North and Osogbo, tomorrow is a day to show the Overlord that the will of the people prevails.

Let the chains be broken

Vote Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Vote PDP

Vote Freedom