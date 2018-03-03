DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Davido, Emmanuella nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Nigerian Music star, Davido, and kid comedienne, Emmanuella, have been nominated for the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The 2018 Nickelodeon Kids choice award is slated to hold on Saturday 24th March.

The show will premiere on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) and Nick Toons (DStv channel 308).

Speaking on the nominations, the Executive Vice President and Managing Director Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) Alex Okosi said, “The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards offer a platform for African stars to be recognised for their excellence in their various talents including, music, sport and television by kids all over the globe.

”We are delighted to feature the continent’s highly talented nominees in the Favourite African Stars category where Black Coffee is nominated for the Favourite Global Music Star category alongside international counterparts.”

Other African artistes who made the list of nominees include Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Cassper Nyovest, Caster Semenya (South Africa) and Eddy Kenzo (Uganda) in the Favourite African Star category and Black Coffee (South Africa) in the Favourite Global Music Star category.

–

Source: Daily Post