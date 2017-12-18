David Mark Can’t Be Intimidated, Moro Dares EFCC

Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has said the invitation of former Senate President, David Mark, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation, last week, further proved that the commission’s anti-corruption war is targeted at perceived political opponents of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mark was said to have been invited by the anti-graft agency on account of his alleged involvement in some financial dealings when he held sway as the number-one lawmaker in the country.

Reacting to the development, Moro, who is a chieftain of PDP and strong ally of the ex-Senate President, wondered why the travail of Mark in the hands of EFCC was coming at a time his supporters were making passionate call on him to contest for the presidency in 2019.

“It is an unfortunate development and it goes to confirm my fears that the EFCC fight against corruption is tainted with vindictive essential and targeted at perceived political opponents of the APC. The so called quizzing of the immediate past senate president, Senator David Mark is generating avoidable innuendos, insinuations and conjectures. It is curious that the quizzing of the immediate past senate president is coming at the heals of the clamour by a cross section of Nigerians that Senator Mark should present himself to contest to be president in 2019. I just don’t want to believe that Senator Mark’s current travails is connected to the audacity of his supporters asking him to contest to be president in 2019. This is a sad commentary on the democratic credentials of 21st century Nigeria. We just hope that Senator Mark’s invitation is handled a lot carefully that it doesn’t snowball into any ugly incidents. It is highly reprehensible that this is happening to Sen. David mark, a man who has given his all to Nigeria and has handled all his national assignments with dexterity, transparency and high ethical standards,” Moro said.

He added that “This latest bizarre action of the anti-graft agency will not deter Nigerians from expressing their genuine concern for the deteriorating state of the nation and the desire to enthrone a more humane government that will execute a more people oriented policies to ameliorate the living conditions of the average Nigerian. This macabre attempt by the EFCC to blackmail Sen. David Mark and slander his hard earned integrity will not succeed in deterring him from contesting to be president of Nigeria if he so desires and if it is the wish of Nigerians.”

A statement issued by Mark’s media aide, Paul Mumeh, had indicated that “Sen. Mark was invited by the EFCC via a letter addressed to the National Assembly to answer questions on the 2015 presidential election campaign funds as it concerned Benue State. As a law abiding citizen, Sen. Mark honoured the invitation. Curiously, they also alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid over N2bilion into the National Assembly’s account which he, as the then President of the Senate, allegedly shared among the 109 Senators (including PDP, ACN, and ANPP) in 2010. Again, to the best of his knowledge, Sen. Mark is not aware of such transaction. This simply did not make sense to any right thinking member of the society. Sen. Mark wondered why anybody would think that PDP will pay money into National Assembly account. He however clarified all the issues raised before returning home.”